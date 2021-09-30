Advertisement

Sheriff: Undercover narcotics investigation leads to large drug bust in Wayne County

(AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced one of the largest drug busts in county history Thursday morning.

Police say an undercover narcotics investigation led to finding over $150,000 of meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force were investigating a potential drug sale at Hicks Grocery on East Kentucky 90 when the drugs were taken.

On Wednesday night, police stopped a car they believed to be involved with the trafficking and deployed a K-9 unit to do a search. Officers say the K-9 unit alerted on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, police found a stolen loaded 40 caliber Glock handgun, 2 pounds and 9.58 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 56 grams of suspected cocaine, 67 grams of the suspected heroin-fentanyl mix, 50.5 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills, 3 suspected hydrocodone tablets, 1 suspected suboxone tablet, several plastic baggies and a set of digital scales.

The Police also took a 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck, five AK-47 magazines with ammo, three cell phones, a safe, and $905 in cash. The Sheriff’s office said the estimated street value of the items is $164,000.

Deputies arrested Troy Huff and charged him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st offense, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force are still investigating the case.

