Advertisement

New “Vincent van Gogh” themed mural underway in the City of Hyden

New "Vincent van Gogh" themed mural underway in the City of Hyden
New "Vincent van Gogh" themed mural underway in the City of Hyden(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A new “Vincent van Gogh” themed mural is being created behind city hall.

Inspired by her love for the famous painter, Mayor Carol Joseph commissioned local artist Derek Lewis to create the piece.

Using inspiration from van Gogh’s most famous work “The Starry Night,” Joseph says she hopes the area will be used more by the community.

“I already had one school group from another county, when I put just a snippet of it on Facebook, say they’d like to bring their class up here to look at it,” she said. “So, I expect to have visitors and they’ll always be welcome, we’re a welcoming place here.”

Joseph says the city plans to have a grand opening for the mural when its complete.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Pikeville teacher couple arrested on drug charges no longer employed
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County

Latest News

Megan Boswell appears in court / (WVLT)
Megan Boswell appears in court in killing of 15-month-old, trial date set
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘All eyes are on us’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
October 1 is the first day of the fall forest fire season in Kentucky. As and the days become...
Kentucky’s fall forest fire season starts Friday
Sheriff: Undercover narcotics investigation leads to large drug bust in Wayne County