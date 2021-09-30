New “Vincent van Gogh” themed mural underway in the City of Hyden

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A new “Vincent van Gogh” themed mural is being created behind city hall.

Inspired by her love for the famous painter, Mayor Carol Joseph commissioned local artist Derek Lewis to create the piece.

Using inspiration from van Gogh’s most famous work “The Starry Night,” Joseph says she hopes the area will be used more by the community.

“I already had one school group from another county, when I put just a snippet of it on Facebook, say they’d like to bring their class up here to look at it,” she said. “So, I expect to have visitors and they’ll always be welcome, we’re a welcoming place here.”

Joseph says the city plans to have a grand opening for the mural when its complete.

