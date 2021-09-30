The Mary Breckinridge Festival kicks off in Hyden

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mary Breckinridge Festival starts Thursday night in Hyden.

The festival’s Facebook page says it was created to honor Mrs. Mary Breckinridge, who created the concept of midwifery in the United States. The festival is every year on the first Saturday of October.

The celebration traditionally begins with a parade, followed by other events and festivities.

