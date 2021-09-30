Advertisement

Man arrested in Mingo County on felony warrants

Mingo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man with felony warrants out of Wayne County.
Mingo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man with felony warrants out of Wayne County.(Mingo County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man with felony warrants out of Wayne County.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, Steven Puckett was wanted for Felony Fleeing and Probation Revocation.

Sheriff Thompson says Puckett was on probation for a drug conviction related to a drug investigation in 2019 by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Deputies found 85 grams of meth, other drugs, and a hand gun in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Police: Pikeville couple arrested on drug charges
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weather stays dry to wrap up the work and school week
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
A Chevrolet Bolt charging at the Norton Commons YMCA in Louisville Kentucky, Sept. 29, 2021.
Kentucky off to an electric start in anticipation of Ford’s EV battery plants
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates continue to spar one day after final debate