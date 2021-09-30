Man arrested in Mingo County on felony warrants

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man with felony warrants out of Wayne County.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, Steven Puckett was wanted for Felony Fleeing and Probation Revocation.

Sheriff Thompson says Puckett was on probation for a drug conviction related to a drug investigation in 2019 by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Deputies found 85 grams of meth, other drugs, and a hand gun in the investigation.

