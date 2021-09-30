Mail-In Renewal Program for Expiring Driver’s Licenses, State IDs Starting Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic pushed state officials to temporarily change the way driver’s licenses are issued and renewed.

The changes become permanent on October 1 with the creation of regional offices that will serve nearly half of Kentucky’s counties by the end of October.

An online system was also established, and the old mail-in system is set to resume.

”The mail in renewal program will resume state-wide allowing citizens through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to reup their drivers license without having to make that trip in,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear believes this system will allow more flexibility and protection against disease and prepare the Commonwealth for the future of service delivery.

The improved mail-in service is administered solely by KYTC. All counties will transfer services by June 30, 2022. A list of counties that have transferred services to regional offices is available online.

The mail-in program offers the following services:

Renewal of a four-year driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card.

Card must expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year – and the applicant wants to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID).

Request new driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card if you need to update your address. One valid proof of address change is required. A list of acceptable documents can be found here

Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards). Card will be mailed to the address on file.

Hard-copy cards will be mailed within 10-15 business days after successful processing.

The mail-in renewal option does not apply to:

Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.

Kentuckians who would like a card with an eight-year renewal cycle.

Renewals that involve name updates. Those must be made in person at any Driver Licensing Regional Office, or Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the customer’s county of residence if they are still in operation.

Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL),

Initial application for a REAL ID. Requests must be made in person at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office due to document verification requirements.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.