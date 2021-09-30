A Look Ahead for the ALC Mountain Top 10

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have now reached October in the High School Football season as district play starts to ramp up. Here’s a look at how the teams in our rankings fared last week as we preview this week’s action.

1. Corbin (5-0)

Last Game: defeated Somerset 52-6

This Week: vs. Simon Kenton

The Redhounds were on a bye week last week. Tom Greer’s squad comes into this week with the third-highest RPI in 4A after Lexington Catholic and Boyle County. Senior Seth Mills is averaging 117 rushing yards per game, good enough for seventh-best in the class while the former WYMT Player of the Week’s 10.2 yards per carry is second best behind John Hardin’s Keyandre Strand. Senior Brandon Baker’s three interceptions are tied for the second-most in 4A. Corbin leads the class in scoring (41.8 PPG), margin of victory (33.6 PPG), and points allowed (8 PPG). The Redhounds are also in the top ten in passing offense, rushing offense, passing defense and rushing defense. Corbin’s nine sacks are also ninth-best in 4A.

Corbin will play their second to last non-district game on Friday as they welcome in Simon Kenton.

2. Pikeville (4-1)

Last Week: lost to Lexington Christian 31-14

This Week: at Madison Central

Chris McNamee’s crew lost for the first time this season last Friday to a team that is one of the favorites to win the Class 2A State Championship. The Panthers were never able to establish a rhythm in the passing game but junior Blake Birchfield had another phenomenal performance on the ground with 255 yards and two scores. Birchfield leads the class in rushing yards per game with 192 RPG while his nine rushing scores are third-best. Pikeville comes into this week with the second-highest RPI in 1A behind Russellville.

The competition does not get any easier this week as the Panthers travel to Richmond to take on Madison Central on Friday. The Indians are led by former Breathitt County Head Coach Mike Holcomb.

3. North Laurel (5-0)

Last Week: defeated South Laurel 61-8

This Week: at No. 4 Southwestern

The Jaguars blasted the Cardinals in their second home game of the season last Thursday. Sophomore Tucker Warren threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 50 yards. Jayce Hacker was the team’s leading rusher as the senior tallied 130 yards and a touchdown. Christian Larkey was named this week’s WYMT Player of the Week for his performance against South Laurel as the sophomore had a rushing touchdown and two interceptions on defense including a pick six. Sophomore Logan Hall and senior Jacob Bowman all had one rushing touchdown each in the victory. Senior Gavin Hurst paced the Jaguars in receiving with 125 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. Senior Eli Sizemore also caught a touchdown pass. North Laurel generated four takeaways against South Laurel.

Chris Larkey’s team now faces its biggest challenge so far this season on Friday as they make the trek to Somerset to take on the fourth-ranked Southwestern Warriors in a Mountain Top Ten clash. The Jaguars will be looking to avenge last year’s loss as the Warriors came out victorious in that contest, 28-12.

4. Southwestern (4-1)

Last Week: defeated Lincoln County 35-14

This Week: vs. No. 3 North Laurel

Southwestern got back in the win column last Friday with a decisive victory against the Patriots. The Warriors had 438 yards of total offense including 101 yards through the air from sophomore Colin Burton. However, the story on offense was the running game once again as Southwestern amassed 338 rushing yards including 112 from junior Tanner Wright. Giddeon Brainard also eclipsed 100 yards on the ground as the senior racked up 105 yards and a touchdown. Brainard also had a touchdown reception. Senior Connor Crisp also had a decent outing with 64 yards and a score. Cadin Cunnagin led the Warriors in receptions with three as the freshman recorded 53 yards and a touchdown.

Jason Foley’s crew opens up district play on Friday as they link up with third-ranked North Laurel on The Reservation (see North Laurel for more on last season’s meeting).

5. Letcher Central (4-1)

Last Week: defeated Perry Central 42-6

This Week: at Harlan County

Junior Matthews’ squad kicked off district play with an emphatic victory over the Commodores. After their loss to Pikeville, the Cougars have rebounded with back-to-back victories. Junior Carson Adams was solid in the passing game as the Quarterback had 175 yards and two scores on nine of 15 from through the air. However, Adams was tremendous on the ground as the former WYMT Player of the Week piled up 187 yards and a touchdown. Junior Jonah Little and senior Hayden Brashear also had one rushing touchdown apiece in the 36-point win. Little also had three snags for 75 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game. Defensively, Letcher Central forced three turnovers and held Perry Central to 229 yards on offense.

The Cougars now begin a stretch where three of their next four games are on the road, starting with Friday’s contest at Harlan County. Letcher Central came out on top against the Black Bears last season, 24-7.

6. Johnson Central (2-1)

Last Game: lost to Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) 22-14

This Week: vs. Clay County

To say that this has been a difficult week for Johnson Central would be an understatement as the Golden Eagles have been mourning the death of Head Coach Jim Matney. After a lopsided victory against Henry Clay to begin the season, Johnson Central’s last two contests have been close encounters. The second win of the season came in overtime against Cahokia out of Illinois while the first loss came at the hands of Maryland-based Rock Creek Christian Academy. Johnson Central has surrendered 79 points through their first three games. That is the most points they have allowed in their first games of a season since 2017. Junior Mason Lawson leads the team in rushing with 287 yards on the season, averaging just more than 143 yards per game. Senior Mason Lemaster leads the Golden Eagles in total tackles with 22.

Johnson Central will be taking the field for the first time since the passing of their beloved coach on Friday as they play host to Clay County. The Golden Eagles routed the Tigers last season, 49-6.

7. Middlesboro (5-0)

Last Week: defeated Breathitt County 52-30

This Week: at Leslie County

Larry French’s team could not be stopped last Friday as the Yellow Jackets eclipsed the 50-point mark for the second time this season. Middlesboro is now one of only four teams left in 2A that has not lost a game this season. Sophomore Caden Grigsby went 12 of 16 for 208 yards and a touchdown with his arm while also tallying 121 yards and two scores with his legs. Senior Caleb Bogonko continued his tear as the running back delivered 197 rushing yards and a game-high five touchdowns against the Bobcats. Defensively, Middlesboro had two takeaways and recorded eight tackles for loss against Breathitt County.

The Yellow Jackets are on the road for the second time this season on Friday as they travel to Hyden to take on Leslie County. Middlesboro narrowly defeated the Eagles last season, 13-7.

8. Pulaski County (3-3)

Last Week: defeated Whitley County 35-20

This Week: vs. South Laurel

After falling to 1-3 for the first time since 2017, John Hines’ squad is back to .500 after back-to-back victories against Madison Southern and Whitley County. In the last outing, the Colonels were able to keep things interesting but a touchdown late sealed the deal for the Maroons. Senior Drew Polston was terrific again as QB1 generated 162 yards and four touchdown passes on 17 of 24 passing. Senior Braden Gipson was the team’s leading rusher with 74 yards but it was sophomore Cody Nichols that had the Maroons’ only rushing score. Junior Chandler Godby had a fantastic game with five catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns. Pulaski County forced three Whitley County turnovers and sacked the Colonels five times.

The Maroons look to defend their home turf on Friday as South Laurel comes calling. Pulaski County won last year’s high-scoring affair against the Cardinals, 58-32.

9. Lawrence County (4-0)

Last Game: defeated Magoffin County 43-14

This Week: vs. Boyd County

The Bulldogs were slated to face the Raiders of East Carter last Friday but the game was canceled due to Covid concerns. Alan Short’s team is averaging 39.5 PPG so far through four games, only Bardstown is averaging more points per game than the Bulldogs in that category in 3A. Lawrence County’s 268 rushing yards per game is tied with Taylor County for third most in class behind only Pike Central and Hart County. Senior Alex Strickland leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 376 yards while junior Dylan Ferguson has the most rushing touchdowns with six.

Lawrence County has a date with the Boyd County Lions on Friday. The Bulldogs did not see Boyd County last season but did come out on the winning end the last time they faced the Lions in 2019, 21-7.

10. Williamsburg (3-1)

Last Week: defeated Somerset 21-14

This Week: vs. Sayre

Williamsburg rounds out this week’s poll once again as Somerset gave Jerry Herron’s squad all they could handle. The Yellow Jackets pulled out some late-game heroics to collect their third victory of the season thanks to Jayden Rainwater. The senior racked up 201 yards and two scores on the ground including a 64-yard rushing touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining that gave Williamsburg the lead for good. Quarterback Sydney Bowen had the other Williamsburg touchdown as the junior ran one in from 14 yards out. The Yellow Jackets tallied 326 yards of total offense as 289 of those came from the ground game.

The Yellow Jackets go head-to-head with Sayre on Friday. Led by former Marshall Quarterback Chad Pennington, the Spartans are one of only three teams remaining that are unbeaten in 1A.

