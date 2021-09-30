Local businesses supply and demand being affected by pandemic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local businesses are facing high demand from customers but limited supplies due to the pandemic.

There are several challenges being presented making it hard for these businesses to meet demands. Including, prolonged time to ship and receive products, limited availability and the price surge in products.

“Some prices have more than doubled on things,” Jamie Nickles, Owner of H & D Heating Supply said, “That sheet metal went from fifteen dollars to over one hundred dollars a sheet.”

“Basically anything that has come from overseas is just slow getting here,” Nickles said.

Even coffee companies have been affected over the past year.

“The cost per pound for importing coffee has increased about 50 cents per pound,” Stephen Prosser, Owner of Hazard Coffee Company said.

Both owners are trying to keep orders low while prices are higher to avoid customers having to pay more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.