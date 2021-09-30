Advertisement

LMPD officer called to check on 92-year-old woman, cuts her grass

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was called to check on a 92-year-old woman who neighbors said they hadn’t seen for a few days.

When Officer Hobbs arrived, the woman was home, but she said she had just gotten out of the hospital, adding that she was embarrassed about her grass not having been cut.

That’s when Hobbs took matters into his own hands today, and cut her grass for her.

The photo below is from LMPD’s Facebook page. It also says the woman tried to pay Hobbs, who refused and said he’d come back some time for coffee.

