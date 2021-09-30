KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an officer involved shooting in Middlesboro.
Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they were called to a shooting involving the Middlesboro Police Department around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.
This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
