Hazard community organizations come together to host community baby shower

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Having a child can be expensive, but thanks to several Hazard community organizations, new parents have countless resources at their disposal.

Kentucky Family Resource and Youth Service Centers and the Kentucky River District Health Department, along with various other community came together to host a community baby shower.

”It was a great event,” said Heather Sparkman, Resource Center Director at Viper Elementary School. “We had several community partners; Save the Children, Anthem Medicaid, First Steps, the health department. They’re always great anytime we wanna do an event or do something for the community... Teaming up together is the best way to get the information out and help families.”

Sparkman added that her and the other community partners plan to hold more events like this one in the future.

