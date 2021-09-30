Advertisement

Hazard community comes together to honor lives lost to COVID-19

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Church and healthcare officials came together Wednesday to unite a community during a difficult time.

“I’m very very excited to meet new community members and just bring something good to our area,” ARH Regional Community Development Manager Nicole Smith said.

Community members came together at the Amphitheater on Main Street to honor lives lost to COVID-19 while also offering both COVID and flu vaccines.

“When somebody loses someone in their family it’s someone’s mother, someone’s brother, someone’s sister, someone’s spouse,” Josie Couch said. “There’s many people that we have lost in this area.”

Couch is still recovering from COVID-19 herself and recently lost her mother due to COVID complications.

“I’m still having symptoms like the long-term effects from COVID but I am getting better and I am on the road to recovery and I’m glad,” Couch said.

She said that she is rejoicing in the chance to join hands with the community again.

“It’s not the same thing when you FaceTime someone as being able to be in person and be social with someone and it’s been a very difficult couple of years for this whole community,” Couch said.

Officials hosting the event encouraged people to rely on two methods to slow the spread of the virus.

“There’s no better way than with prayer and vaccination,” Smith said.

Those who missed out on the vaccinations at the vigil can still get them at the ARH Medical Mall.

