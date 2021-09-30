Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate increases

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The positivity rate increased on Thursday as Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 50 new COVID-19 deaths.

In his full report, the governor announced 2,510 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday.

729 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,976 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 566 people remain in the ICU, with 381 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is now 10.08%.

The Governor also announced 53 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,770.

As of Thursday, 112 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but two counties in the mountains. Whitley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 141.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

