Dolly Parton Dinner Theaters make donation to Partners in Progress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s multiple dinner theaters raised the largest amount of money for a group that promotes free scholarships for Sevier County graduates.

The World Choice Investments, the company behind the dinner shows of the Stampede, Pirates Voyage and Hatfield and McCoy raised more than $13,000 in the past few months.

The different dinner shows raised the money by asking customers if they wanted to round up their change to the nearest dollar after purchases. Partners in Progress said that the donation was their largest yet by a single company.

The organizer said it was a simple program that the customers really don’t have to worry about.

“It’s very easy, the businesses just have to enroll in the program and their salespeople will ask the customer to round up. And it’s just been an amazing way of funding programs for us,” said Janice Bettis, with Partners in Progress.

Partners in Progress said they have more than a dozen different companies that support the round-up program and those companies decide when they want to do the promotion.

This year’s total collected to date is almost $33,000 so you can see that what was donated Thursday is 1/3 of the total.

