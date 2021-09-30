Advertisement

Dolly Parton Dinner Theaters make donation to Partners in Progress

Partners in Progress said that the donation was their largest yet by a single company.
$13,441.76 was raised for Partners In Progress.
$13,441.76 was raised for Partners In Progress.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s multiple dinner theaters raised the largest amount of money for a group that promotes free scholarships for Sevier County graduates.

The World Choice Investments, the company behind the dinner shows of the Stampede, Pirates Voyage and Hatfield and McCoy raised more than $13,000 in the past few months.

The different dinner shows raised the money by asking customers if they wanted to round up their change to the nearest dollar after purchases. Partners in Progress said that the donation was their largest yet by a single company.

The organizer said it was a simple program that the customers really don’t have to worry about.

“It’s very easy, the businesses just have to enroll in the program and their salespeople will ask the customer to round up. And it’s just been an amazing way of funding programs for us,” said Janice Bettis, with Partners in Progress.

Partners in Progress said they have more than a dozen different companies that support the round-up program and those companies decide when they want to do the promotion.

This year’s total collected to date is almost $33,000 so you can see that what was donated Thursday is 1/3 of the total.

Partners In Progress

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County