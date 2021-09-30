Clay, Leslie counties join others transitioning to KYTC Regional Offices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials announced 10 more Kentucky counties are making the transition to KYTC Regional Offices.

Officials said they are phasing out the traditional systems of licensing and permits offered at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk.

So far, 19 regional offices have opened statewide.

Clay and Leslie counties are two of the 10 counties that are making the transition.

The Circuit Court Clerk will stop driver licensing services on Oct. 25.

The others include: Barren, Carroll, Greenup, Lewis, Lincoln, Ohio and Simpson counties.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and, beginning in October, mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”

KYTC Regional Offices allow people in those counties to renew or apply for a REAL ID, new standard card version of a driver license, learner permit and commercial driver license.

You can make appointments here.

