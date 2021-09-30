Charleston soccer coach reunited with dog after four years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been smiling ear to ear after reuniting with his best friend four years later.

“I dropped a couple tears and was just completely overwhelmed,” Kwesi Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson lost his pup, Heidi, in 2017. She was playing in his yard at the time and took off running.

“I couldn’t find her ever since,” Wilkerson said.

For three years, she had been staying with someone else who found her.

However, not being able to take care of the pup anymore, they dropped her off at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in early September.

“It was meant to be,” Wilkerson said.

Having no idea his baby was dropped off, Wilkerson, who is a Charleston Catholic soccer coach, brought his team over to volunteer at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. As he was walking through the kennel, he found her.

“My heart dropped. I was in complete shock. I just wanted to make sure it was her. It just felt so unreal,” Wilkerson said.

“She was scrambling all around him. She wanted to be right up against him. You could tell she was like ‘my person is here,’” Sarah Tolley, an employee at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, said.

The minute he saw her, he knew without a doubt it was his pup.

He even brought out old pictures to confirm it was actually her and says the white patches on her chest matched up perfectly and the unique curly-cue tail sold it.

“She’s been following me everywhere around the house now. She hasn’t left my side,” Wilkerson said.

It’s a bond that not even lost time could break.

