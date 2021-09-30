Advertisement

Charleston soccer coach reunited with dog after four years

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been smiling ear to ear after reuniting with his best friend four years later.

“I dropped a couple tears and was just completely overwhelmed,” Kwesi Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson lost his pup, Heidi, in 2017. She was playing in his yard at the time and took off running.

“I couldn’t find her ever since,” Wilkerson said.

For three years, she had been staying with someone else who found her.

However, not being able to take care of the pup anymore, they dropped her off at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in early September.

“It was meant to be,” Wilkerson said.

Having no idea his baby was dropped off, Wilkerson, who is a Charleston Catholic soccer coach, brought his team over to volunteer at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. As he was walking through the kennel, he found her.

“My heart dropped. I was in complete shock. I just wanted to make sure it was her. It just felt so unreal,” Wilkerson said.

“She was scrambling all around him. She wanted to be right up against him. You could tell she was like ‘my person is here,’” Sarah Tolley, an employee at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, said.

The minute he saw her, he knew without a doubt it was his pup.

He even brought out old pictures to confirm it was actually her and says the white patches on her chest matched up perfectly and the unique curly-cue tail sold it.

“She’s been following me everywhere around the house now. She hasn’t left my side,” Wilkerson said.

It’s a bond that not even lost time could break.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County

Latest News

Workforce Re-entry
Eight Pulaski County inmates graduate Workforce Re-entry Program
The show is on the MAC schedule for October 16.
MAC brings Bobby and Teddi Cyrus to the stage
MAC
MAC brings Bobby and Teddi Cyrus to the stage
William Willhoite poses for a picture with students during his time as a school resource officer.
‘It was life changing’: Former SRO says job was most rewarding part of law enforcement career
Pike County Detention Center
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges- 4 p.m.