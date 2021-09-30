Advertisement

Appalachian Regional Commission announces new class of Appalachian Leadership Institute

Image: Appalachian Regional Commission
Image: Appalachian Regional Commission(WTAP)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) recently announced the third class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute.

Dr. John Jones, Medical Director at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, was selected as one of the 40 fellows participating in the class. He is one of four from Kentucky.

The class represents the 13 states included in Appalachia, ranging all up and down the East Coast.

The program includes workers from various fields such as education, healthcare, economic development and more.

The fellows will work through a nine-month series of seminars until July 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Police: Pikeville couple arrested on drug charges
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day

Latest News

Sheriff: Undercover narcotics investigation leads to large drug bust in Wayne County
The Mary Breckinridge Festival kicks off in Hyden
WYMT picked as finalists for several Excellence in Broadcasting Awards
Megan Boswell appears in court / (WVLT)
Megan Boswell appears in court in killing of 15-month-old, trial date set