Appalachian Regional Commission announces new class of Appalachian Leadership Institute

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) recently announced the third class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute.

Dr. John Jones, Medical Director at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, was selected as one of the 40 fellows participating in the class. He is one of four from Kentucky.

The class represents the 13 states included in Appalachia, ranging all up and down the East Coast.

The program includes workers from various fields such as education, healthcare, economic development and more.

The fellows will work through a nine-month series of seminars until July 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.