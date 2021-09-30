Advertisement

2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains

(KWQC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many locations begin a return to some sense of normal this year, officials from more locations are starting to release tentative plans for Halloween weekend.

With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many places are having their trick-or-treat festivities earlier in the weekend or even days before.

We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.

Below is what we have so far. TBD stands for “to be determined”.

CountyDateTime
BellTBD
Breathitt (City of Jackson)10-306-8 p.m.
ClayTBD
Floyd (Countywide)10-306-8 p.m.
Harlan (Countywide)10-315-7 p.m.
Jackson (Turner’s Pumpkin Farm)10-304-6 p.m.
JohnsonTBD
Knott (Countywide)10-305-7:30 p.m.
KnoxTBD
Laurel (Countywide)10-306-8 p.m.
LawrenceTBD
LeeTBD
Letcher (Countywide)10-305-9 p.m.
Leslie (Countywide)10-306-8 p.m.
MagoffinTBD
Martin (Countywide)10-306-8 p.m.
McCrearyTBD
MorganTBD
Owsley (Booneville Halloween Fest)10-301-7 p.m.
Perry (Countywide)10-305-8 p.m.
Pike (Countywide)
Elkhorn City Cruise In
Pike Libraries		10-30
10-24
10-27		6-8 p.m.
Starts at 11 a.m.
Starts at 4 p.m.
Powell (City of Stanton)10-306-8 p.m.
Pulaski (Countywide)10-306-8 p.m.
RockcastleTBD
RowanTBD
WayneTBD
Whitley (Countywide)10-306-8 p.m.
Wolfe (Countywide)10-305-8 p.m.
Virginia
Wise (City of Norton)10-315:30-8 p.m.
Lee (City of Jonesville)10-304-7 p.m.
BuchananTBD
DickensonTBD
West Virginia
MingoTBD
LoganTBD
WayneTBD
Tennessee
ClaiborneTBD
CampbellTBD

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Police: Pikeville couple arrested on drug charges
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness

Latest News

Mingo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man with felony warrants out of Wayne County.
Man arrested in Mingo County on felony warrants
A Chevrolet Bolt charging at the Norton Commons YMCA in Louisville Kentucky, Sept. 29, 2021.
Kentucky off to an electric start in anticipation of Ford’s EV battery plants
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates continue to spar one day after final debate
Grace Health earns national award for cardiovascular health efforts - 11:00 p.m.
Grace Health earns national award for cardiovascular health efforts - 11:00 p.m.