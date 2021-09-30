2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many locations begin a return to some sense of normal this year, officials from more locations are starting to release tentative plans for Halloween weekend.
With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many places are having their trick-or-treat festivities earlier in the weekend or even days before.
We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.
Below is what we have so far. TBD stands for “to be determined”.
|County
|Date
|Time
|Bell
|TBD
|Breathitt (City of Jackson)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|Clay
|TBD
|Floyd (Countywide)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|Harlan (Countywide)
|10-31
|5-7 p.m.
|Jackson (Turner’s Pumpkin Farm)
|10-30
|4-6 p.m.
|Johnson
|TBD
|Knott (Countywide)
|10-30
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Knox
|TBD
|Laurel (Countywide)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|Lawrence
|TBD
|Lee
|TBD
|Letcher (Countywide)
|10-30
|5-9 p.m.
|Leslie (Countywide)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|Magoffin
|TBD
|Martin (Countywide)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|McCreary
|TBD
|Morgan
|TBD
|Owsley (Booneville Halloween Fest)
|10-30
|1-7 p.m.
|Perry (Countywide)
|10-30
|5-8 p.m.
|Pike (Countywide)
Elkhorn City Cruise In
Pike Libraries
|10-30
10-24
10-27
|6-8 p.m.
Starts at 11 a.m.
Starts at 4 p.m.
|Powell (City of Stanton)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|Pulaski (Countywide)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|Rockcastle
|TBD
|Rowan
|TBD
|Wayne
|TBD
|Whitley (Countywide)
|10-30
|6-8 p.m.
|Wolfe (Countywide)
|10-30
|5-8 p.m.
|Virginia
|Wise (City of Norton)
|10-31
|5:30-8 p.m.
|Lee (City of Jonesville)
|10-30
|4-7 p.m.
|Buchanan
|TBD
|Dickenson
|TBD
|West Virginia
|Mingo
|TBD
|Logan
|TBD
|Wayne
|TBD
|Tennessee
|Claiborne
|TBD
|Campbell
|TBD
If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.