2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many locations begin a return to some sense of normal this year, officials from more locations are starting to release tentative plans for Halloween weekend.

With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many places are having their trick-or-treat festivities earlier in the weekend or even days before.

We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.

Below is what we have so far. TBD stands for “to be determined”.

County Date Time Bell TBD Breathitt (City of Jackson) 10-30 6-8 p.m. Clay TBD Floyd (Countywide) 10-30 6-8 p.m. Harlan (Countywide) 10-31 5-7 p.m. Jackson (Turner’s Pumpkin Farm) 10-30 4-6 p.m. Johnson TBD Knott (Countywide) 10-30 5-7:30 p.m. Knox TBD Laurel (Countywide) 10-30 6-8 p.m. Lawrence TBD Lee TBD Letcher (Countywide) 10-30 5-9 p.m. Leslie (Countywide) 10-30 6-8 p.m. Magoffin TBD Martin (Countywide) 10-30 6-8 p.m. McCreary TBD Morgan TBD Owsley (Booneville Halloween Fest) 10-30 1-7 p.m. Perry (Countywide) 10-30 5-8 p.m. Pike (Countywide)

Elkhorn City Cruise In

Pike Libraries 10-30

10-24

10-27 6-8 p.m.

Starts at 11 a.m.

Starts at 4 p.m. Powell (City of Stanton) 10-30 6-8 p.m. Pulaski (Countywide) 10-30 6-8 p.m. Rockcastle TBD Rowan TBD Wayne TBD Whitley (Countywide) 10-30 6-8 p.m. Wolfe (Countywide) 10-30 5-8 p.m. Virginia Wise (City of Norton) 10-31 5:30-8 p.m. Lee (City of Jonesville) 10-30 4-7 p.m. Buchanan TBD Dickenson TBD West Virginia Mingo TBD Logan TBD Wayne TBD Tennessee Claiborne TBD Campbell TBD

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.

