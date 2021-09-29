Advertisement

WKU Police follow leads in several bike thefts

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU students are back on campus, but studying and getting to class are not the only things they have to worry about. WKU has also seen an increase in bike thefts.

Officials say they see daily reports of stolen bikes all over campus. WKU Police Department says they are following up on some leads, but for now they are giving tips to help students prevent future bike thefts.

“We’re recommending to use the U bolt locking devices and make sure that the students use the bolt locks and go through the frame of the bike and attach it with the bike rack instead of just putting it through the wheel,” WKU Police Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey said.

Police say a five bikes were stolen in August and seven in September.

If you have any information regarding these bicycle thefts, please call WKU PD at 270-745-2667.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space

Latest News

The city of Pikeville has experienced economic growth throughout a pandemic as well as a...
Pike County town experiences economic growth despite pandemic
One EKY medical facility is one of few in the region to offer monoclonal antibody treatment
PVILLE
Pike County town experiences economic growth despite pandemic - 6pm
Medical professional explains who is eligible for Pfizer booster shot vs. third Pfizer vaccine dose
Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue team wins Land Rover in nationwide contest
WATCH | Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue team wins Land Rover in nationwide contest