UK - Kansas basketball tip time set

(WYMT) -The television schedule for the annual Big 12 / SEC Challenge was released on Wednesday. Kentucky’s game at Kansas on Jan. 29 is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the complete schedule of games for the Big 12 / SEC Challenge:

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge (All Times Eastern)

12:00 p.m. – LSU at TCU [ESPN2]

2:00 p.m. – West Virginia at Arkansas [ESPN/2]

2:00 p.m. – Oklahoma at Auburn [ESPN/2]

2:00 p.m. – Missouri at Iowa State [ESPNU]

4:00 p.m. – Baylor at Alabama [ESPN/2]

4:00 p.m. – Oklahoma State at Florida [ESPN/2]

4:00 p.m. – Kansas State at Ole Miss [ESPNU]

6:00 p.m. – Kentucky at Kansas [ESPN]

6:00 p.m. – Mississippi State at Texas Tech [ESPN2]

8:00 p.m. – Tennessee at Texas [ESPN]

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.