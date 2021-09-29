Advertisement

UK - Kansas basketball tip time set

The Big 12 / SEC Challenge television schedule was released on Wednesday.
By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) -The television schedule for the annual Big 12 / SEC Challenge was released on Wednesday. Kentucky’s game at Kansas on Jan. 29 is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the complete schedule of games for the Big 12 / SEC Challenge:

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge (All Times Eastern)

  • 12:00 p.m. – LSU at TCU [ESPN2]
  • 2:00 p.m. – West Virginia at Arkansas [ESPN/2]
  • 2:00 p.m. – Oklahoma at Auburn [ESPN/2]
  • 2:00 p.m. – Missouri at Iowa State [ESPNU]
  • 4:00 p.m. – Baylor at Alabama [ESPN/2]
  • 4:00 p.m. – Oklahoma State at Florida [ESPN/2]
  • 4:00 p.m. – Kansas State at Ole Miss [ESPNU]
  • 6:00 p.m. – Kentucky at Kansas [ESPN]
  • 6:00 p.m. – Mississippi State at Texas Tech [ESPN2]
  • 8:00 p.m. – Tennessee at Texas [ESPN]

