Southwest Virginia county has one of highest COVID-19 spread rates in the United States

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID case rate remained far above the state’s average after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases on Tuesday.

Regionally, VDH also reported two new hospitalizations, one each in Lee and Wise County, and one new death in Norton. 76 new cases were reported in the counties WYMT serves in Southwest Virginia.

The seven-day rolling average of new weekly cases per 100,000 people, known as community spread rate, inched upward from 559 to 561 regionally. It dropped from 254 to 246 statewide.

Lee County is experiencing the highest spread rate currently at 890. That puts them at the 38th highest in the nation’s 3,006 counties according to a tracking system published and updated daily by the New York Times.

No other county in Virginia has a higher rate right now.

The region’s population-adjusted death and hospitalization rates remained far above the state averages for the month of September, and as a seven-day rolling average.

Per capita hospitalization and death rates are much higher in Southwest Virginia than statewide during the month of September.

The seven-day averages show Southwest Virginia’s hospitalization rate close to triple the state’s rate, with the death rate 2.5 times the state average. There have been 23 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported in the past week.

In statewide news, VDH reported 644,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on September 28th.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 860,493, an increase of 2,641 from Monday.

VDH reports there have been 10,674 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state, an increase of 49 from Monday.

Here are the latest COVID numbers from the counties/cities WYMT serves:

Buchanan County – 2,126 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,423 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County – 3,386 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 488 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Wise County – 4,594 cases / 214 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (44 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)