Sitel Group acquires SYKES, increases starting wages

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Sitel Group acquired the Hazard SYKES location in August and the company is looking to hire hundreds of people.

Staff with the Sitel Group said the company is increasing the starting wage to $15.00 an hour, with the opportunity to make up to $17.00 an hour.

“So we have great teams, we want to pay them appropriately for the work that they’re doing, and this is a great opportunity for us to do that,” said Senior Director of Operations Bill Rose.

”So, we provide services for other companies,” he said. “Customer experience solutions for them to help them support their products.”

Rose said the Hazard location has 241 employees, and the company is looking to hire more.

”Part of our increase in wages is simply because we have the ability to do that, we’re trying to be more competitive,” he added.

The company has more than 200 jobs available, and some of those positions allow employees to work from home.

”We’ve seen a blend of folks who want to work from home, it’s better for their life,” said Rose. “Certainly during this time, they feel like it is a safer solution for them.”

Those who want to work in the facility are welcomed to a newly renovated workspace with break rooms and lounging areas.

”We’re still managing social distancing, masks as you move away from your desk, those types of things,” he said. “We’ll continue to follow guidance from the World Health Organization the CDC, etc.”

You can apply here. You are asked to search for Hazard, Ky. in the search bar.

