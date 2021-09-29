Advertisement

Second Madison County Detention Center escapee back in custody

Bryan Jones (left) and Justin Richardson are both back in custody.
Bryan Jones (left) and Justin Richardson are both back in custody.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A second man who escaped the Madison County Detention Center earlier this month is in custody.

On Sept. 2, Bryan Jones and Justin Richardson walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond.

On Sept. 8, police arrested Jones in the area of the Dixie Plaza Mobile Home Park.

The search continued for Richardson, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Richmond.

According to an arrest citation, when police found Richardson, he had a folded post-it note above his pocket that he immediately said was “dope.” Police said inside the folded paper was a brown powder substance, suspected to be heroin.

Police said they also found other drugs on Richardson.

He faces two charges of drug possession.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Police: Pikeville couple arrested on drug charges
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weather stays dry to wrap up the work and school week
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Mingo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man with felony warrants out of Wayne County.
Man arrested in Mingo County on felony warrants
A Chevrolet Bolt charging at the Norton Commons YMCA in Louisville Kentucky, Sept. 29, 2021.
Kentucky off to an electric start in anticipation of Ford’s EV battery plants
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates continue to spar one day after final debate