Rain chances stay low a little longer, temperatures start to slide

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It looks like you can leave your umbrellas at home a little longer, at least for now.

Today and Tonight

We will start off today very similar to yesterday with some clouds and fog early and sunshine later. Our warmer trend looks to continue today with highs topping back out in the low 80s for most. We got to 81 Tuesday at NWS Jackson and I expect we’ll see something close to that this afternoon.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies. Some clouds and some patchy fog could drift in late. Lows will drop back into the upper 50s for most locations. Some valleys could be a little cooler.

Extended Forecast

The best news I have for you, at least in the short term, is that the models are starting to trend a little drier, at least for the rest of the week and the first part of the weekend. Even the soggy GFS is keeping us dry until Sunday at this point, so that’s some good news. We will see that mainly dry front try to pull through here on Thursday and Friday, which will drop our high temperatures just a bit into the upper 70s to around 80. The nights will be cooler too with lows both nights running in the low to mid 50s under clear skies.

While I think Saturday is mainly dry with sunshine, I do think those clouds will start to increase Saturday night into Sunday. Some stray rain chances will be possible in the evening and overnight hours on Saturday and through the second half of the weekend. The models are starting to line up with some better rain chances early next week at this point, but we’ll have to continue to watch the trends. Highs will continue to slide through the weekend, topping out around 80 on Saturday, in the upper 70s on Sunday and maybe only in the low 70s on Monday.

