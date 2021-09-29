Pulaski County food bank alerting community about teens allegedly attempting TikTok challenge

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers at one Southern Kentucky food bank spent Monday cleaning up after they say some teens trespassed on their property.

In a Facebook post, volunteers from the God’s Food Pantry food bank in Pulaski County allege that several teens came onto their property between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night and used milk crates, which staff had previously stacked neatly, to mimic a viral video challenge.

It is known as the Milk Crate Challenge, which has since been banned by popular social media app TikTok. The goal is to stack milk crates and to see how many one can climb before the stack gives way, often leading in injury.

The group of teens, reportedly up to 11 of them, left the property in a mess.

The food pantry posted surveillance photos of the teens and their resultant mess.

The pantry is not pressing charges, but hoping that the teens come forward, admit their mistake and take some time to help neatly stack the create back.

In an update Tuesday, the pantry said some of the teens did just that, and helped re-stack some of the crates.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.