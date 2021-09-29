Advertisement

Pulaski County food bank alerting community about teens allegedly attempting TikTok challenge

Surveillance images from God's Food Pantry show teens allegedly using the pantry's milk crates...
Surveillance images from God's Food Pantry show teens allegedly using the pantry's milk crates to imitate a viral video challenge.(God's Food Pantry)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers at one Southern Kentucky food bank spent Monday cleaning up after they say some teens trespassed on their property.

In a Facebook post, volunteers from the God’s Food Pantry food bank in Pulaski County allege that several teens came onto their property between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night and used milk crates, which staff had previously stacked neatly, to mimic a viral video challenge.

It is known as the Milk Crate Challenge, which has since been banned by popular social media app TikTok. The goal is to stack milk crates and to see how many one can climb before the stack gives way, often leading in injury.

The group of teens, reportedly up to 11 of them, left the property in a mess.

The food pantry posted surveillance photos of the teens and their resultant mess.

The pantry is not pressing charges, but hoping that the teens come forward, admit their mistake and take some time to help neatly stack the create back.

In an update Tuesday, the pantry said some of the teens did just that, and helped re-stack some of the crates.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Andy Beshear: COVID-19 numbers are going down across the board, work still to be done
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Kentucky State Police
KSP: One dead after Morgan County crash

Latest News

Football stadiums across the state pay tribute to the late Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Football stadiums across the state pay tribute to the late Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Mountain News at 6 - Matney's legacy RE-CLIP
Mountain News at 6 - Matney's legacy RE-CLIP
Darien Bargo was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000...
Police: Barbourville man arrested and charged with drug offenses, suspected of selling counterfeit pills