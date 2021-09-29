Advertisement

Prayer around the Flagpole at Johnson Central High School

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Prayer Around the Flagpole, originally planned for last week, happened Wednesday morning at Johnson Central High School.

“If you don’t think God has a plan, then you’re wrong,” said Todd Conley in a Facebook post. “God knew we would be needing this after a loss of a former student and then the loss of Jim Matney this past week.”

