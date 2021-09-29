Police: Pikeville couple arrested on drug charges

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police report a married couple was arrested early Wednesday morning on drug charges after being found unconscious in a car.

Joshua and Suzanne Preece were both passed out in a car on US 23 at the Stone Coal intersection.

The officer who made the arrest reported the car was still in drive and the driver’s foot was on the brake.

The officer also said there was a baggie containing suspected heroin in the car.

Joshua was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he refused to submit a blood test. Suzanne was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.