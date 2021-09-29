Advertisement

Police: Barbourville man arrested and charged with drug offenses, suspected of selling counterfeit pills

Darien Bargo was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000...
Darien Bargo was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.(Knox County Detention Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man was arrested Saturday on drug charges after police say a woman was brought unresponsive into Barbourville ARH.

The woman appeared to have taken an Oxycodone tablet. Detectives with the Barbourville Police Department were able to identify the source of the tablet and prepared a search warrant against 31-year-old Darien Bargo of Barbourville.

Once searched, detectives found that Bargo’s house contained a large quantity of what are believed to be counterfeit pills disguised as common medications including Oxycodone and Alprazolam. Detectives were also able to take more than $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police were also able to identify the overdose victim, but her name is not being released.

Bargo was arrested and charged with the distribution of Oxycodone and distribution of Alprazolam. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond while waiting on a transfer to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

