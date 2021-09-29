Pike County town experiences economic growth despite pandemic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the pandemic, towns across the country experienced economic impact. Many of those towns experienced negative effects from the pandemic, but in the city of Pikeville, officials say the economy has grown, much to their surprise. Many areas also experienced labor shortages, but city officials also say the effects of the labor shortage did not hit Pikeville as hard as it has hit other areas.

“It has been noticeable in some businesses when there’s a delay in receiving your order or getting the service that you need,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “I don’t think it’s a tremendous problem, but it has been an issue.”

Officials with the city of Pikeville say the growth of the economy is due in large part to the growth of existing businesses, such as Pikeville Medical Center, as well as the opening of numerous small businesses in the downtown area.

“We’ve seen the city’s economy grow. A large part of that is due to the hospital and the growth that they’ve experienced there,” said Elswick. “but also a number of other businesses that have opened throughout the pandemic. I think at one time we had 12 new businesses that had opened and there may be more since then.”

With PMC opening many clinics in the past year as well as unveiling the new AVA Center, the hospital had continued to grow and is one of the leading employers in the state of Kentucky. PMC also held a job fair on Wednesday, Sep. 29 in order to fill some new positions at recently opened clinics and more.

“Throughout the pandemic, Pikeville Medical Center has continued to see growth,” said PMC Director of Human Resources, Ashley Johnson. “We have locations in various counties throughout the state, we have a great administrative group, and a great group of employees. We’re the only level two trauma center in Kentucky and we’ve got close to 3,000 employees, but this pandemic has been challenging for everybody.”

Officials with PMC said they have also seen the effects of the nationwide nursing shortage, but the hospital has various programs in place to ensure they are properly staffed and to ensure quality treatment to all patients.

