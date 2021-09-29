Advertisement

One EKY medical facility is one of few in the region to offer monoclonal antibody treatment

(NIH)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, located in Hazard, is one of the few facilities in the region to offer monoclonal antibody therapy.

Monoclonal antibody infusions are used to treat high-risk individuals early on in their COVID-19 diagnosis to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalization. Medical Director at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Dr. John Jones, said these infusions are in high demand.

”It’s something that a lot of people, even in bigger centers, are clamoring for and don’t necessarily have the supply,” said Jones. “So, the fact that we have it right here at home, is great.”

Dr. Jones said the facility is administering at least 30 infusions daily. He adds the infusions have helped combat the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space

Latest News

The city of Pikeville has experienced economic growth throughout a pandemic as well as a...
Pike County town experiences economic growth despite pandemic
PVILLE
Pike County town experiences economic growth despite pandemic - 6pm
Medical professional explains who is eligible for Pfizer booster shot vs. third Pfizer vaccine dose
Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue team wins Land Rover in nationwide contest
WATCH | Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue team wins Land Rover in nationwide contest