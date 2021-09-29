Advertisement

Nourish Lexington, Delivery Co-Op team up to deliver food to those in need

By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 38 million people in the United States experienced hunger in 2020, according to the USDA’s latest household food insecurity report.

Kentucky also has its challenges with hunger.

While Nourish Lexington has been able to help and deliver meals to families throughout the pandemic, a new partnership with Delivery Co-Op will help them expand to help even more families in the area.

At the beginning of the pandemic, FoodChain Kitchen developed Nourish Lexington as an effort to help provide meals to those struggling during the pandemic.

When they first began, they had to run their own deliveries, along with volunteers, to family’s that suffer from economic hardships, disabilities, or transportation issues.

Now, in a partnership with Delivery Co-Op, who has helped create a sustainable and equitable model to help local restaurants, FoodChain will be able to help more families.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Nourish Lexington has exceeded 350,000 meals that have been distributed for free into the community, but the mobile meal model is going little bit deeper with fewer individuals and that’s one of the reasons actually why we are hoping to rank that up, because we believe the impact is a lot more powerful,” said Becca Self, Executive Director of FoodChain.

While Delivery Co-Op will be a big help for FoodChain, Self says they also have a great network of volunteers that will continue to help with deliveries as well.

Each week, FoodChain delivers about 150 households a week and they say that equates to about 500 individuals.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?

Latest News

Tennessee Music Pathways connect you to the people, places, and events that shaped music history.
Dolly Parton marker unveiled in Sevierville
Honoring Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton marker unveiled in Sevierville
Jim Matney
Coach Jim Matney's legacy colors the community
Jim Matney died Monday after a battled with COVID-19, leaving a legacy of fight and faith with...
‘He made us champions. On and off the field’: Johnson Central football to carry Jim Matney’s legacy back to the field
Jim Matney
‘He made us champions. On and off the field’: Johnson Central football to carry Jim Matney’s legacy back to the field