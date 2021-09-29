North Laurel’s Christian Larkey claims first Player of the Week honor

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The name Larkey is one often heard in Mountain football.

A byproduct of Mountain legend Tom Larkey and North Laurel Head Coach Chris Larkey, sophomore defensive back Christian Larkey is already making a name for himself.

“He’s been through the fire in the vehicle with me a lot of times and he knows what’s expected out of him just because he’s the coach’s kid and he’s the head coach’s kid so it’s even worse,” Chris said.

Growing up on the gridiron, football runs in Larkey’s blood.

“I was up here when I was little watching football all the time, watching coaches,” Christian said. “I’ve learned it since I was little and just grown with it.”

Now in high school, Larkey is showing his talents off under the lights, racking up two interceptions and three touchdowns during North Laurel’s 61-8 win over South Laurel on Friday.

“I kind of neglected him on a lot of that but now I know what all he did, that’s an awesome job,” Chris said.

A team player first, Larkey credited all of his success to his teammates in blue and green.

“It ain’t me, it’s really my team,” Christian said. “I can’t do none of that without my team, without my line.”

As the Jaguars look to remain undefeated, Larkey said that he hopes to keep the stat sheet full and his family’s legacy alive.

“It feels amazing. I’ve never been in this position before,” Christian said. “I’m hoping to I can be in this position a lot more in the coming years.”

North Laurel travels to Southwestern to take on the Warriors on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

