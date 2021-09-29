More sunshine leads to more warm weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine continues to be our main weathermaker as we head through the work week. Changes are on the way, but they may stay at bay until the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our tranquil weather pattern continues as we’ve made it to the midweek. Some scattered clouds will be the only thing interrupting sunny blue skies. Those will diminish this evening as we fall back to mostly clear skies with patchy fog possible. Overnight lows fall back into the middle to upper 50s.

More of the same on the way for Thursday with plenty of sunshine along with a few passing clouds thanks to high pressure in place. Highs stay slightly above average, right around 80° or so. A few more clouds should try to sneak in overnight, but otherwise we should be in good shape. I mean, other than some patchy fog. Lows fall back again into the middle to upper 60s.

End of the Work Week and Beyond

Our pattern begins to shift a bit as we head towards Friday and into the weekend. A frontal boundary will try to set up into the mountains, with several weak disturbance working along it. We still won’t have great moisture in the area, so at this point it appears we’ll most likely see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with just the smallest chance of a stray shower on Friday and into both weekend days as well. Highs look to stay in the upper 70s Friday, with more cloud cover dropping us into the middle 70s by the weekend.

We’ll try to get more moisture into the mountains by early next week, but the models are still having a tough time grasping the pattern. But at this point, temperatures look to cool back down into the low to middle 70s for afternoon highs with a few shower chances in the forecast for next Monday and Tuesday.

