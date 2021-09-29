Missing man reported in Pike County

FEDSCREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post are asking for your help finding a missing man.

Troopers were contacted on Thursday, September 23, to begin an investigation on 33-year-old Michael Smith.

Smith was last seen on Saturday, September 18th in the Fedscreek community of Pike County.

He is described as 5′, 5″ tall, 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711

