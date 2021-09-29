Advertisement

Missing man reported in Pike County

Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FEDSCREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post are asking for your help finding a missing man.

Troopers were contacted on Thursday, September 23, to begin an investigation on 33-year-old Michael Smith.

Smith was last seen on Saturday, September 18th in the Fedscreek community of Pike County.

He is described as 5′, 5″ tall, 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711

