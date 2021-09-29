Medical professional explains who is eligible for Pfizer booster shot vs. third Pfizer vaccine dose

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The CDC has listed the eligible candidates for the Pfizer booster shot and mentioned those who are eligible for a third vaccine dose, but what is the difference?

The Pfizer booster dose is recommended for a broader spectrum of people six months out from their second vaccination dose. This includes:

Those older than 65 years of age

Long-term care residents and staff

Those 18 years and older with underlying health conditions (like asthma, diabetes, obesity, etc.)

Those 18 years and older who work and live in high-risk settings (healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store workers, etc.)

As for those eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, there are more specific guidelines.

“The third shot of Pfizer is for individuals who, their levels of immunity have not risen to the level that they would hope to see with the first two vaccinations,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director at the Kentucky River District Health Department.

To elaborate, those eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine and are at least 28 days out from their second vaccination dose include:

Immunocompromised individuals who have had an organ transplant

Those who are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer

Those with other autoimmune disorders

Healthcare workers like Dr. John Jones, Medical Director at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, are hopeful the other vaccine manufactures will decide to administer booster vaccines sooner rather than later:

“I think that probably before the end of the year that we’ll have some recommendations on the Moderna vaccines and other vaccines,” said Jones.

As of Wednesday, September 29, the CDC has not said how often these booster shots need to be administered. If you are interested in learning more about where to get the Pfizer booster dose or are still questioning as to whether you are eligible, contact your primary healthcare provider.

