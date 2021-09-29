Martin County Health Center offering Pfizer booster shot

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Community Health Center announced on Wednesday that it is carrying the Pfizer booster, as well as third doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials with the Health Center said the doses are available to those over 65, residents in long-term care, people 18-64 with underlying health conditions and people 18-64 with increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

In order to get the booster, officials say you must be at least six months from the second dose and have proof of the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In order to get the third dose, you must be at least 28 days from the second dose and provide proof of the first and second doses of the vaccine.

You can contact the Martin County Community Health Center at 606-298-3412.

