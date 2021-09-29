Advertisement

Martin County Health Center offering Pfizer booster shot

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Community Health Center announced on Wednesday that it is carrying the Pfizer booster, as well as third doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials with the Health Center said the doses are available to those over 65, residents in long-term care, people 18-64 with underlying health conditions and people 18-64 with increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

In order to get the booster, officials say you must be at least six months from the second dose and have proof of the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In order to get the third dose, you must be at least 28 days from the second dose and provide proof of the first and second doses of the vaccine.

You can contact the Martin County Community Health Center at 606-298-3412.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space
Crash blocks road in Laurel County
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County parents still concerned about canceled curriculum

Latest News

Football players mourn after the passing of longtime Johnson Central coach Jim Matney.
Governor Andy Beshear remembers Coach Jim Matney
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
National Corvette Museum plans to demolish Country Hearth Inn after fire department training
Coach Jim Matney funeral arrangements announced
Prayer around the Flagpole at Johnson Central High School