Ky. using new strategies to connect education and workforce needs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Education is key to get into the workforce, but the transition can be a struggle for students. A $550,000 grant from Lumina Foundation is starting the process of bridging this divide.

This year, Gov. Andy Beshear launched the Commonwealth Education Continuum, an initiative to improve Kentucky’s education to workforce pipeline. Now, Complete College America (CCA) is partnering with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to work with colleges in Kentucky to implement CCA’s Purpose First strategies.

“This initiative focuses on helping students make better decisions, more informed decisions,” said Melissa Bell CPE’s vice president of academic affairs and student success.

The detailed plan focuses on meeting with advisors and career services from day one. This will help students understand a major and the careers it can lead toward. Advisors can show students clear degree pathways and workforce needs in the region.

“They might not have mentors, or family members, or people in their social network that can help guide them towards career, so we’re trying to be a bit more systematic about getting career information upfront in the academic advising process,” Bell said.

Bell says this is especially important as Kentucky has a large population of first-generation students, impoverished students, and those who live in rural areas and do not have information at their fingertips.

“What we’re trying to do is get a lot of this information up front so that students can make good decisions about which major which courses which careers they want to pursue,” Bell said.

The strategies encourage colleges to create meta-majors. This groups related majors, so students can begin classwork in a certain field, before picking a specific major.

“We don’t want someone going down the pathway and then figuring out that’s not what they want to do,” Bell said.

The main goal is to build connections between colleges and employers, making sure coursework includes real-world assignments.

“You don’t necessarily have to go out into an employer’s workplace. You can bring real-life challenges to the classroom and apply these skills in those contexts,” Bell said.

Bell says the CPE is really focusing on making sure internships are available for each student. She says this makes students more employable after graduation.

“You have these experiences before you graduate from college that can help you apply the knowledge and skills that you’re learning along the way, and it will help you get an idea if that’s the career or job you want to go into,” Bell said.

She says colleges across the Bluegrass State do have many of these strategies in place, but this will help scale them up to help students even more.

The grant will allow CCA to work with up to colleges to implement the Purpose First strategies. Within the coming weeks, the CPE will meet with CCA, and then colleges can apply to be a part of the initiative.

Bell also said the CPE will soon be starting a new initiative called Kentucky Students Success Collaborative, which will look at taking student success strategies to more colleges to help them integrate these plans and help more students transition into the workforce.

To read the full Purpose First strategies, click here.

