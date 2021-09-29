KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County

MARROWBONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police got a call Monday night about a one-car collision in the Marrowbone Community of Pike County.

When a trooper got to the scene, Joshua Holbrooks, 24, was found after crashing his motorcycle into a tree on the side of KY Route 195.

Holbrooks was pronounced dead on the scene by an official with the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

KSP is still investigating the accident.

