KSP investigates trooper-involved shooting in Knott County

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a July shooting that involved KSP Troopers from Post 13.

The shooting occurred on July 10 around 4:30 a.m. in the Carrie community of Knott County.

While responding to a call about a stolen car, Trooper Bradley Couch noticed a car that matched the description and made a traffic stop.

The driver of the car, Tiffany Renee Miller (37), fired at and struck Trooper Couch. In response, Trooper Couch began firing at Miller.

Trooper Shane Jacobs arrived on scene and additional gunfire was exchanged with Miller, who was struck and wounded.

Negotiations led to Tiffany Miller exiting the car with no further incident.

Trooper Couch was transported to Hazard ARH for treatment and was later released.

Tiffany Miller was initially taken to Hazard ARH, but she was later transferred to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. After being released from the hospital, Miller was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Miller is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, 2 counts of Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Following KSP policies and procedures, Trooper Couch and Trooper Jacobs were placed on administrative leave at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

