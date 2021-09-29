KSP charge Lincoln County man with sexual exploitation offenses

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced in a release on Wednesday that a Lincoln County man had been arrested on child sexual exploitation charges.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested Joey Lee Wardle, 46, after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Police say the investigation began because police found Wardle posting images of child sexual exploitation online.

Police got a search warrant for a home in Hustonville, which led to police finding equipment allegedly used to commit the crime.

Wardle is charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

