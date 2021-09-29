Coach Jim Matney funeral arrangements announced

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Callaham Funeral Home announced funeral arrangements for Jim Matney on Wednesday.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson Central Gymnasium.

The funeral will be Monday, October 4 at 1 p.m. on the Johnson Central Football Field if weather permits. There will also be a two-hour visitation period before the funeral begins.

