Coach Jim Matney funeral arrangements announced
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Callaham Funeral Home announced funeral arrangements for Jim Matney on Wednesday.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson Central Gymnasium.
The funeral will be Monday, October 4 at 1 p.m. on the Johnson Central Football Field if weather permits. There will also be a two-hour visitation period before the funeral begins.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.