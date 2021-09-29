Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear remembers Coach Jim Matney

Football players mourn after the passing of longtime Johnson Central coach Jim Matney.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear shared his thoughts on Johnson Central’s football coach Jim Matney’s death on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson Central Gymnasium.

The funeral will be Monday, October 4 at 1 p.m. on the Johnson Central Football Field if weather permits. There will also be a two-hour visitation period before the funeral begins.

