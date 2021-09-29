Governor Andy Beshear remembers Coach Jim Matney

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear shared his thoughts on Johnson Central’s football coach Jim Matney’s death on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Another coach gone too soon from this devastating virus. Britainy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Jim Matney's loved ones as we lift them and the entire community mourning his loss in prayer. #TogetherKy https://t.co/49Ib1csWE7 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 29, 2021

Visitation will be Sunday, October 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson Central Gymnasium.

The funeral will be Monday, October 4 at 1 p.m. on the Johnson Central Football Field if weather permits. There will also be a two-hour visitation period before the funeral begins.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.