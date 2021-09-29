Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear honors 14 firefighters with memorial service

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear honored some “selfless heroes” at the Kentucky Fallen Firefighters Memorial on Wednesday.

The Governor remembered 14 firefighters from across the state by adding their names to the memorial.

“As we add these names and reflect on this day, we must always remember these names represent real people, real Kentuckians, who meant so much to their loved ones, to their friends, to their communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “My faith tells me that these are all irreplaceable children of God. Let us be inspired by their lives as we move through our days and remember to live for one another in times of crisis and times of calm.”

The addition of the names was part of the 20th Annual Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

The ceremony celebrated the following firefighters:

  • Barbara Bordenkircher, Wickliffe Rural Fire Department;
  • Dale Brown, Covington Fire Department;
  • Gerald Cox, Priceville Fire Department;
  • Virgil Craven, Fulton Fire Department;
  • Walter Gay, Berea Fire Department;
  • Arthur Henley, New Haven Fire Department;
  • Ronald Ingram, Woodford County Fire Department;
  • Jonathan Jacobs, Georgetown Fire Department;
  • Johnnie Jessie, Greensburg-Green County Fire Department;
  • Charles Keller, Louisville Fire Department;
  • John Martin, Louisville Fire Department;
  • James McKenzie, Pikeville Fire Department;
  • Curley Moore, Left Beaver Fire Department; and
  • Charles Wilburn, Kentucky Division of Forestry.

