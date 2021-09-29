Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear reports highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths reported in a single-day

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 82 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, making it the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in a single-day without the addition of reports found through audits. Those deaths bring the states death toll to 8,717.

The Governor also announced 3,893 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

1,226 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,995 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 573 people remain in the ICU, with 384 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is now 10.05%

As of Wednesday, 114 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one county in the mountains. Whitley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 144.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

