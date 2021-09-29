Governor Andy Beshear reports highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths reported in a single-day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 82 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, making it the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in a single-day without the addition of reports found through audits. Those deaths bring the states death toll to 8,717.

The Governor also announced 3,893 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

Today’s COVID-19 report shows our cases continuing to level off, with 3,893 newly reported cases for Wednesday. Unfortunately we are also reporting 82 new deaths emphasizing just how deadly this delta variant is. Get vaccinated and mask up indoors to protect one another. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rm4ipHEZMQ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 29, 2021

1,226 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,995 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 573 people remain in the ICU, with 384 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is now 10.05%

As of Wednesday, 114 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one county in the mountains. Whitley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 144.2 per 100,000 people.

