First responders compete in Police and Fire softball game

First responders turned out for some fun at Nick Denes field
First responders turned out for some fun at Nick Denes field(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods took on the Greensboro Grasshoppers, but around the same time, first responders took to Nick Denes field.

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Bowling Green Police Department, WKU Police, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office joined efforts to participate in the Police and Fire softball game.

The fire department says everyone was welcome to come and support their favorite team.

