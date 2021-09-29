Advertisement

Elderly Illinois man bit by bat, dies of rabies in first reported case since 1954

Hoary bats are the largest species of bats found in Wisconsin.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 80-year-old Lake County man, who was bit by a bat as he slept, dies of rabies. It’s Illinois’ first reported rabies case since 1954.

Leaders with the Illinois Department of Public Health say immediately after the bite, the doctors told the man he needed post-exposure treatment, but he refused. A month later, the victim showed signs of rabies infection, including neck pain, headache, finger numbness, difficulty speaking and uncontrolled arm movements.

People who had contact with secretions from the man were assessed and given rabies preventive treatment.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “However, there is a life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies.”

Cases of human rabies in the United States are rare with only one to three reported each year. Rabies exposures are more common with an estimated 60,000 Americans receiving the post-exposure vaccination series each year.

Rabies attacks a person’s central nervous system. Without preventive treatment, the infection is typically fatal.

More information about rabies and how to keep bats out of your home can be found on the IDPH website.

