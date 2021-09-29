Advertisement

Dolly Parton to headline ‘Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye’ benefit concert

Parton, joined by Artimus Pyle Band, Linda Davis, Collin Raye, Dennis Quaid and others will perform at the concert with proceeds benefitting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye organizers Tara Joseph, Donna Wells and Katie Larson join music icon...
Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye organizers Tara Joseph, Donna Wells and Katie Larson join music icon Dolly Parton to announce the First Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert.(Jacob Wells)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is set to headline Nashville’s inaugural “Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye” benefit concert in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Parton, joined by Artimus Pyle Band, Linda Davis, Collin Raye, Dennis Quaid and others will perform at the concert with proceeds benefitting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Doors open for ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. and open one hour earlier for VIP ticket holders. VIP tickets come with access to a cocktail hour, silent auction, passed hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar from 6-7 p.m. There will also be vendors at the event.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye and cannot wait for this fantastic show,” said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen and a breast cancer survivor. “Funds raised by this event will help us accelerate the pace of progress and ensure that everyone living with breast cancer today can get the care they need. Together, we can ensure that no one faces this disease alone.”

Those interested in picking up tickets can do so here.

