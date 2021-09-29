DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a DHL spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Airport spokeswoman Mindy Kershner said CVG emergency responders were called to DHL for an incident. Once they got on the scene they called UC Air Care.

She referred us to the DHL spokesman, Robert Mintz, for more information.

He said a DHL female worker was hurt in one of DHL’s sort buildings at their hub at CVG

She was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Her condition was not available.

He said he had no additional details.

