Dispatch: Car crash in Pike County kills two people

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dispatcher confirmed with WYMT that a car crash on the 194 E ramp, merging onto the 119, left two people dead in the Meta community.

The dispatcher shared that a call was made around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

No confirmed information is shared yet on the identification of the two people. We will update the story as more information is shared.

