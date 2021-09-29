2012 Prep Zone Flashback: Coach Matney talks about not knowing when your final game is

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to dig through our archives to find video of Johnson Central Coach Jim Matney and some of his legendary speeches.

In this October 11th, 2012 episode of our former Thursday night sports show the “Prep Zone”, former WYMT Sports Director Derek Forrest captured a good one on camera.

Just before the Golden Eagles took on their counterparts from Greenup County, Matney had some encouragement for his boys in his pregame speech.

“You’re not going out there just lollygagging, fiddling around, because there is more on it than just you. If it was just you, I’d let you wander out there and get your butts beat and know what it feels like ... but it’s not just you. It’s your family, it’s our school, it’s this community. They have great pride in you. Don’t let them down,” Matney said in his remarks in the video.

