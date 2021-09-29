Advertisement

2012 Prep Zone Flashback: Coach Matney talks about not knowing when your final game is

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to dig through our archives to find video of Johnson Central Coach Jim Matney and some of his legendary speeches.

In this October 11th, 2012 episode of our former Thursday night sports show the “Prep Zone”, former WYMT Sports Director Derek Forrest captured a good one on camera.

Just before the Golden Eagles took on their counterparts from Greenup County, Matney had some encouragement for his boys in his pregame speech.

“You’re not going out there just lollygagging, fiddling around, because there is more on it than just you. If it was just you, I’d let you wander out there and get your butts beat and know what it feels like ... but it’s not just you. It’s your family, it’s our school, it’s this community. They have great pride in you. Don’t let them down,” Matney said in his remarks in the video.

You can watch the segment from the show above.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space
Crash blocks road in Laurel County
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County parents still concerned about canceled curriculum

Latest News

Matney Wired Up
2012 Wired Up Segment with Johnson Central Coach Jim Matney
After the death of head football coach Jim Matney, the community came together at the Johnson...
Fields across the Commonwealth lit in remembrance of legendary Eastern Kentucky football coach
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Football stadiums across the state pay tribute to the late Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies - 11:00 p.m.