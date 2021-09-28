Advertisement

West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown

It hinges on whether Congress can reach an agreement by midnight Thursday to continue funding the federal government.
Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service divisions.(chaelesse delpleche)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard has been advised to prepare for a potential shutdown.

It hinges on whether Congress can reach an agreement by midnight Thursday to continue funding the federal government.

In a letter issued Tuesday, Brigadier General William E. Crane said without another continuing resolution or budget deal before that deadline, the WVNG “will have to implement an orderly shutdown.”

Employees - including reserve members and technicians - would report for duty on Friday to conduct the shutdown, Crane said.

“We understand the financial difficulties and hardships posed by a furlough on our force,” he said. “It is our job to take care of our people and their families.”

Crane wrote that Guard members will continue to conduct national defense, support civil authorities, and continue their efforts to combat COVID-19 “despite a lack of funding from the federal government.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space
Crash blocks road in Laurel County
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County parents still concerned about canceled curriculum

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: VDH/WJHL TV
Southwest Virginia county has one of highest COVID-19 spread rates in the United States
The United States Department of Education (USED) required standardized testing to be done by...
Kentucky State Report Card details how students performed during height of COVID pandemic
After the death of head football coach Jim Matney, the community came together at the Johnson...
Fields across the Commonwealth lit in remembrance of legendary Eastern Kentucky football coach
Football stadiums across the state pay tribute to the late Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies - 11:00 p.m.
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.
Coaches across the Mountain Community react to the death of Jim Matney - 11:00 p.m.